The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 0.7%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $396.86 and last traded at $398.07. Approximately 1,021,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,302,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.09 and a 200-day moving average of $364.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

