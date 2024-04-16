iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.5% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. 4,103,346 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

