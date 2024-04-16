4,576 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,674. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

