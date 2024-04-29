Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16. 4,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 207,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Better Choice Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 95.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

About Better Choice

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.30% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.