Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Gap Up to $10.27

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $10.50. Forafric Global shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 845 shares trading hands.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

