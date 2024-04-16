China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in March

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,962,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 3,571,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,981.3 days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHFFF stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

