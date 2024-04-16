China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in March

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,962,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 3,571,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,981.3 days.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
Shares of CHFFF stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.39.
China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile
