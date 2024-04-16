RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
RIV Capital Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPOF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 17,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,201. RIV Capital has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
About RIV Capital
