CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,492,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 3,207,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.3 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,536. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
