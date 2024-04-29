NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,080.31 or 1.00014114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012361 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00101712 BTC.

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

