Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday.

Harrow Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HROW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 512,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,385. The stock has a market cap of $571.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Harrow has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 40.58% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Harrow news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 9,000 shares of Harrow stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,035,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,773,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 170,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,011 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harrow by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

