SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.73.

Get SEA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Trading Up 4.1 %

SE stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.44. 9,050,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,217. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SEA by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $60,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,767 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.