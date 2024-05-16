ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 363,153 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,153 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for 1.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.24% of AerCap worth $37,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 423,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

AerCap Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:AER traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.