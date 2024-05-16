Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their market perform rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BOLT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 570,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,746. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 878.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.