Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 912,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $541.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.10.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 826,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,324.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $726,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 521,562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

