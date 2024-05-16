Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,851. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hello Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 110.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 10,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

