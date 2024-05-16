Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.8 %

CAKE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.69. 960,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,431. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.