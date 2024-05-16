OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) PT Raised to $17.00 at Loop Capital

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.3 %

OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 438,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,204. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,451.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,642 shares of company stock worth $917,402 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 125.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 10.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

