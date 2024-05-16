Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELVA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Electrovaya

Electrovaya Price Performance

ELVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 75,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Electrovaya has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 million and a PE ratio of 150.58.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electrovaya in the third quarter worth $9,582,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the 4th quarter worth about $2,510,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.