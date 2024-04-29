Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Declares — Dividend of $0.20

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the information services provider on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Alphabet stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.90. 35,745,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,803,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

