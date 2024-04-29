Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Lessened by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,348 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after acquiring an additional 370,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after acquiring an additional 321,632 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after acquiring an additional 286,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,792,000 after acquiring an additional 275,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.78. The company had a trading volume of 468,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,488. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.57 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average is $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

