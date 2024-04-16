Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 712,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Credit Saison Stock Performance
CSASF remained flat at C$15.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. Credit Saison has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$15.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.27.
Credit Saison Company Profile
