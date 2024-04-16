Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 712,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

CSASF remained flat at C$15.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. Credit Saison has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$15.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.27.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

