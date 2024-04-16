CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVSF remained flat at $20.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. CellaVision AB has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Get CellaVision AB (publ) alerts:

About CellaVision AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

Receive News & Ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.