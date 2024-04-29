UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 1,242,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,609,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

UiPath Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.58 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 40.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath



UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

