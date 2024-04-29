Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in April

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

Shares of SUBCY remained flat at $16.47 during trading hours on Monday. 21,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend

Subsea 7 Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.