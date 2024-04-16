China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,005,500 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 10,982,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
Shares of CGMBF stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. China Minsheng Banking has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Minsheng Banking
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.