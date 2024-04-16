iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,060,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 22,467,158 shares.The stock last traded at $25.61 and had previously closed at $26.41.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

