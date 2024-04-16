Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $249.50. 1,571,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $374.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

