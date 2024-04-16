Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 242,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 524,941 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

