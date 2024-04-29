Request Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $130.47 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,938.56 or 0.99988358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012343 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00102257 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13102887 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,101,354.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

