Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 588,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 892,683 shares.The stock last traded at $49.70 and had previously closed at $50.39.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.4265 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
