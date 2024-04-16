Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 588,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 892,683 shares.The stock last traded at $49.70 and had previously closed at $50.39.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.4265 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

