Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 5.6% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $34,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Enbridge by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

