T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 206,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,689,170 shares of company stock valued at $924,847,536 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.52. 907,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,240. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day moving average is $155.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

