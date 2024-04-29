Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys Shares of 7,055 National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of National Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 88.8% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 201,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,636 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares Stock Down 1.1 %

NKSH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.85. 1,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,421. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.52.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.