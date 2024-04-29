Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

INTC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,557,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,863,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

