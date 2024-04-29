Piper Sandler Boosts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $9.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 629,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.85. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

