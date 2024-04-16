First American Trust FSB Buys New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,822,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period.

GDX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. 12,725,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,815,758. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

