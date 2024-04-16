First American Trust FSB Has $291,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,527 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $144.37. 70,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,770. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

