First American Trust FSB Buys 131 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Cintas were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cintas by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $666.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.58. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

