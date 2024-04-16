Grove Bank & Trust Has $3.74 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:V opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.19.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.87.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.