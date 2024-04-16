Dakota Wealth Management Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

HD stock opened at $337.93 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.56 and its 200-day moving average is $338.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.