Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,784 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 234,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 902,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 585,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,433,027. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.