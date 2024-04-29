Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Shares Gap Down to $23.99

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.99, but opened at $23.30. Mobile-health Network Solutions shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 102,665 shares trading hands.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

