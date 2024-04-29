R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $11.90

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $12.30. R1 RCM shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 335,247 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.87.
R1 RCM Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
