SVB Wealth LLC Has $26.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,418 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $26,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,024,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $101.93. 437,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

