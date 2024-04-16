iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $158.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,090 shares. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

