Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 213.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,183. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

