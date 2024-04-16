Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SKYY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.23. The company had a trading volume of 41,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

