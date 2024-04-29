BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Down 0.2%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $760.38 and last traded at $761.49. 97,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 619,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $802.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

