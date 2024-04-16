REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Raised to $20.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Get REV Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REV Group

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.70. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in REV Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 1,020.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 348,507 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 50,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,547,000.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.