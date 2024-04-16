Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. 2,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,700. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $779.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $56.59.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
